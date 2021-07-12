Home / News / Entertainment News / Pooja Bhatt celebrates 30yrs of 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin'
Entertainment

Pooja Bhatt celebrates 30yrs of 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin'

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 04:35 pm
Pooja Bhatt celebrates 30yrs of 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin'
The movie was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and was a major success upon its release in 1991

On Monday, actor Pooja Bhatt celebrated 30 years of her debut film, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which also starred Aamir Khan, and recalled how there were people who dubbed the romantic-comedy, "too risky." Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Gulshan Kumar, the film was a major success upon its release in 1991. Here are more details.

In this article
Details

It is based on Hollywood classic 'It Happened One Night'

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is based on the Academy Award-winning 1934 Hollywood classic It Happened One Night. The film featured Pooja as an heiress who runs away from home to be with her movie star boyfriend (played by Sameer Chitre) but meets Raghu (Aamir) on the way and falls in love with him.

Film

Gratitude to Gulshan Kumar for bankrolling the film: Pooja

Pooja shared pictures from the film over Twitter. She tweeted, "30 years of #DilHaiKeMantaNahin. Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky, where a woman runs away from home to marry someone, then changes her mind and runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too, with her father's blessings."

Twitter Post

Here is what Pooja Bhatt tweeted

The film featured several hit songs

The film also starred Anupam Kher, Tiku Talsania and Rakesh Bedi. It also cemented Aamir's position in Bollywood as a leading man after hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and the 1990 romantic drama Dil. The film was known for featuring hit songs like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Tu Pyaar Hai Kisi Aur Ka, and Adayein Bhi Hain among others.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Death shows true colors of many

Latest News

UP: Woman sells her baby, cooks up a kidnap story

India

Monsoon gives Delhi a miss, reaches last outposts in Rajasthan

India

Indian spinner R Ashwin scripts history in County Championship

Sports

Coronavirus: India records 37K+ new cases; vaccinations dip

India

Nothing ear (1) earbuds will cost Rs. 6,000 in India

Technology

Latest Entertainment News

It's official! Suriya-led 'Soorarai Pottru' is being remade in Hindi

Entertainment

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' trailer gets your pulse racing

Entertainment

OTT giving opportunity to TV actors to reinvent: Arjun Bijlani

Entertainment

'Pavitra Rishta-2' is happening; Shaheer Sheikh replaces Sushant Singh Rajput

Entertainment

'Black Widow' breaks records with Rs. 294cr opening day haul

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics