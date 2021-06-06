Dilip Kumar hospitalized due to breathlessness, Saira Banu seeks prayers

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 02:38 pm

Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai today

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital on Sunday morning after suffering from "episodes of breathlessness." Certain "routine tests and investigations" are being conducted on the 98-year-old actor at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, his official Twitter handle said. Kumar's wife and actress Saira Banu confirmed the news to the media and urged everyone to keep him in their prayers.

Official statement

'Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe'

ANI quoted Banu to break the news at around 10:00am today. Later, an official tweet was also made from the actor's account: "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations... A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him." "Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," it concluded.

Quote

Family members were awaiting test reports

Banu told another portal that the veteran actor was taken to the hospital at Khar Road at 8:30am. "Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly," she said. To note, he was released from the same hospital just a month back.

Looking back

Last month, he had been hospitalized for routine check-up

The Tragedy King had spent a few days in the hospital to undergo some regular tests, it was reported on May 2. The actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui had then assured well-wishers the hospital visit was simply a routine check-up and there was nothing to worry about. Given Kumar's age, it was required for him to regularly get his health assessed, Farooqui had noted.

Prayers

The 'Qila' actor is trending on Twitter now

Meanwhile, netizens have come together to wish for his speedy recovery. The hashtag Dilip Kumar started trending on Twitter with fans and people associated with the Bollywood industry extending prayers on social media. Tracing back, Kumar aka Mohammed Yusuf Khan, suffered from a double attack last year when he lost two of his brothers, Aslam and Ehsaan Khan, to COVID-19.