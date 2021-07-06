Dilip Kumar's health is improving: Saira Banu

The Hindi cinema veteran was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in June as well

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai, has shown improvement in his health, his wife Saira Banu said late on Monday night. The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week to address age-related "medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital.

Grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib: Banu

A tweet posted by Banu on the official Twitter account of Kumar Monday night requested his fans to pray for the actor so that he is discharged "soon." "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital...request your prayers and duas so that Insha'Allah he is healthy and discharged soon," the tweet read.

Details

The actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion in June

The Hindi cinema veteran was earlier admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in June as well, following episodes of breathlessness. At the time, the actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion—a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs—and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Career

Kumar's last big-screen appearance was in 1998 film 'Qila'

Tracing back, Kumar aka Mohammed Yusuf Khan, suffered from a double attack last year when he lost two of his brothers, Aslam and Ehsaan Khan, to COVID-19. To note, Kumar's career spans over five decades with many hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, among others. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.