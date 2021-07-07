Home / News / Entertainment News / Dilip Kumar, wrapped in Tricolor, laid to rest in Mumbai
Dilip Kumar, wrapped in Tricolor, laid to rest in Mumbai

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 06:06 pm
Legendary Dilip Kumar was laid to rest with state honors today

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away this morning at a Mumbai hospital, enveloping the entire country into a state of tragedy. The thespian was 98 and had been in and out of hospitals several times in the recent past. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had approved a state funeral, which began at 5 pm, and Kumar was laid to rest at Juhu Qabrastan.

God snatched away my reason for living, said Saira Banu

The funeral proceedings had begun earlier, as the actor's mortal remains were wrapped in the Tricolor and transported to the funeral site. His wife of 50 years, Saira Banu, was seen with family members. The veteran actress was reported to have told Kumar's doctor, "God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray."

Several hundreds of fans gathered for the send-off

Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Uddhav Thackeray had visited residence

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, arrived earlier at the couple's Mumbai residence to offer prayers. Khan, who's known to share a strong bond with both of them, was captured consoling a grief-stricken Banu. Dharmendra, Vidya Balan and her husband/producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher also visited her. Thackeray, his son Aditya, and politician Sharad Pawar were spotted as well.

Kumar-Banu adored Khan like their own son

PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, and others paid tribute

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the "cinematic legend" on Twitter. Prayers had come from Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Jr. NTR, and Taapsee Pannu too. Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video clip of the superstar, and penned a personal note, writing how both his grandmother and father were big fans of the Tragedy King. #RestInPeace trended on Twitter the entire day.

A 21-gun salute for the legendary Kumar

Amitabh, Abhishek arrived for last rites, Kumar given gun salute

It was reported that final prayers or Namaz-e-Janaza were being organized for the late actor near his ancestral Haveli in Peshawar, Pakistan too. As per the latest updates, a 21-gun salute was given to the legend. Also, Bachchan and son/actor Abhishek Bachchan were captured at the last rites. Further, hundreds of fans had gathered at the graveyard. May he rest in peace and glory!

