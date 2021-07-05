Dinesh Vijan acquires film rights of 'Club You To Death'

Vijan plans to turn "Club You To Death" into a star-studded murder mystery franchise

Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has acquired the audiovisual rights of author Anuja Chauhan's sixth book, murder mystery Club You To Death. Vijan, who has backed films like Stree, Hindi Medium, and this year's Roohi, said he wanted to acquire the book because of its "entertaining, funny, and deliciously twisted story." Here are more details.

Details

Story offers great opportunity to turn lens on society: Vijan

"The story also offers a great opportunity for me to set it in modern-day India and turn the lens on ourselves and our society a little bit," Vijan said in a statement. "What really attracted me to this, however, was that even while dealing with a real-world murder, Anuja has managed to have her trademark humor and romance at its heart," he added.

Information

Novel is a murder mystery set in Delhi

Chauhan's novel, which came out this year, traces the murder of a personal trainer at the posh Delhi Turf Club, which at first is thought to be an accident, but soon becomes clear that one of the members of the club is a cold-blooded killer.

Book

Chauhan's previous novel 'The Zoya Factor' was made into film

"As the capital bristles with speculation and conspiracy theories, crime branch veteran ACP Bhavani Singh is appointed to investigate the case," the book's synopsis read. Chauhan, whose 2008 novel The Zoya Factor was made into a film starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, said that she is happy that the book's rights have been acquired by Maddock Films.

Quote

Have been a huge fan of Maddock Films: Chauhan

"I am so happy to share that after a pretty hectic swayamvar involving various leading studios, audio-visual rights to my sixth novel Club You To Death have been obtained by Maddock films," the author said. "I have been a huge fan of their work for a long time now and feel their sensibilities fit CYTD perfectly," Chauhan added.

Information

Vijan plans to turn the novel into a murder mystery

Vijan plans to turn the book into a star-studded murder mystery franchise on the lines of the acclaimed 2019 American thriller Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson. Knives Out follows a detective investigating the death of the patriarch in a wealthy, dysfunctional family.