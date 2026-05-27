Director Neel reportedly owns luxury house in Bengaluru's Siroya Environ

Neel: sees children quarterly for work

Neel got real in a recent interview, sharing that he only sees his kids every three months because of work.

"I have chosen to do it. It's not a penalty, it's a personal choice." he admitted, calling himself a "I have been a bad father, bad husband, bad son, bad brother and a horrible friend. Everything I have sacrificed for cinema and what I want to get out of cinema."

He's been married to Likhitha Reddy since 2010, and they have two children together.