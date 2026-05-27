Director Neel reportedly owns luxury house in Bengaluru's Siroya Environ
KGF and Salaar director Prashanth Neel is reported to own a swanky house in Bengaluru's Siroya Environ community home, where properties cost several crores.
Even with all his fame, Neel keeps his address under wraps. He clearly values privacy and comfort.
Neel: sees children quarterly for work
Neel got real in a recent interview, sharing that he only sees his kids every three months because of work.
"I have chosen to do it. It's not a penalty, it's a personal choice." he admitted, calling himself a "I have been a bad father, bad husband, bad son, bad brother and a horrible friend. Everything I have sacrificed for cinema and what I want to get out of cinema."
He's been married to Likhitha Reddy since 2010, and they have two children together.
Neel's 'Dragon' releases June 11 2027
Looking ahead, Neel's next big film is Dragon with Jr NTR—one of India's most anticipated releases.
It hits theaters on June 11, 2027.