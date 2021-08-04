Home / News / Entertainment News / Anil, Sara to be seen in Discovery Plus's upcoming shows
Entertainment

Anil, Sara to be seen in Discovery Plus's upcoming shows

Sneha Das
The new content line-up will feature shows like 'Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan,' season two of 'Star vs Food' among others

Streamer Discovery Plus on Wednesday unveiled its new programming line-up, featuring shows like Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan, season two of Star vs Food, and Indian adaptation of Say Yes To The Dress. Season two of celebrity cooking show Star vs Food, produced by Endemol India, will feature Bollywood personalities like Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, and rapper Badshah among others.

Information

Sara will be seen in action with Veerangana Force

Star vs Food season two, in collaboration with Korea Tourism, will see celebrities setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones. On Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan, Sara will be seen in action with Veerangana Force in Assam.

Sara will perform extreme physical training routines

"The audience will get to see her in a never-seen-before avatar performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India's first female commando unit to tackle rising crime against women in the state," the streamer stated. According to the streamer, the American reality TV series Say Yes to the Dress will be adapted for the Indian audience.

The TV series will follow the lives of 16 brides-to-be

The series will give brides a "once in a lifetime opportunity as they search for their perfect wedding dress." The show has been adapted into an eight-episodic series and will follow the lives of 16 brides-to-be. The online auditions for the show have begun.

Discovery Plus also launched its original series 'Money Mafia'

Discovery Plus also launched its original series Money Mafia. Produced by Chandra Talkies, the series aims to document India's "biggest scams." The series began streaming on Wednesday. Megha Tata, Managing Director- South Asia at Discovery Inc., said the streaming service's content slate demonstrates its "determination of bringing original, full of life, bold and unexpected stories to our audience."

We have made conscious effort to expand our reach: Tata

"By on-boarding personalities from different walks of life like sports, Bollywood, music, and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort at expanding our reach and engaging with a new set of audience," Tata said.

The line-up has something for every generation to enjoy: Tata

"We aim at using our platform as a medium to connect people through the art of storytelling and the line-up ranging from documentary to reality TV has something for every generation to enjoy, further strengthening our family, facts, and fun premise," Tata said. Kapoor said cooking a meal for his loved ones on Star vs Food was a "much more daunting task than acting."

Season 1 of 'Star vs Food' was a huge success

Abhishek Rege, Endemol Shine India CEO, said the announcement of the show's season two within six months of the first season was a "testament to the success of season one." Deepak Dhar, Banijay Founder, and CEO said the team is confident that Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan will deliver a "special message we want to convey to our target audience and inspire them."

