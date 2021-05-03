Disney+ Hotstar announces short-format shows; includes big stars as leads

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 03, 2021, 01:07 pm

Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar recently announced a slate of short-format shows under the segment called Disney+ Hotstar Quix.

The shows will drop on May 7, and one episode will be released every day.

Many prominent names like Poonam Dhillon, Shreyas Talpade, Mandira Bedi, Nauheed Cyrusi, and Dipannita Sharma are involved.

The segment will also offer different genres like comedy, action, suspense, and more.

Details

Murder mystery 'Six' promises some intense twists and turns

Among the 11 shows that will premiere, Six starring Mandira Bedi, Nauheed Cyrusi, Dipannita Sharma, and Sid Makkar is the most awaited.

Six is a murder mystery that tells the story of Kashish Sura, a businessman who gets murdered on New Year's Eve.

The investigators suspect six women who were a part of Kashish's life, but were oblivious to each other's existence.

Information

Yesteryear star Poonam Dhillon will star in 'Mukesh Jasoos'

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon will headline another anticipated show called Mukesh Jasoos.

She will be starring alongside Rahul Bagga, Ruchi Malviya, and Rajeshwari Sachdev.

The story revolves around Mukesh, whose wife leaves him for his cousin, and he is forced to live with his mother-in-law.

He tries to become a successful detective but soon finds himself entangled in a murky case.

Show

Shreyas Talpade plays a family man in 'Teen Do Paanch'

Golmaal 3 actor Shreyas Talpade will star alongside Bidita Bag in Teen Do Paanch.

It is the story of a young couple Vishal and Priyanka, who are unable to have a child of their own and thus decide to adopt.

Life takes an exciting turn when they end up adopting three siblings.

But that is not all.

Priyanka soon gets pregnant with twins!

Projects

Other titles look promising as well

Another interesting show to hit the streaming platform is Chattis Aur Maina, a love story between two people with rather contrasting personalities.

Humara Bar Happy Hour is a story of four friends trying to run a bar in Mumbai.

Bamini and Boys is a show about three boys who fall in love with their landlady, a single mother with an eight-year-old.