Disney investors want to see internal records on Kimmel's suspension
Disney's investors are demanding to see internal records about why late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was suspended last week.
They're frustrated that Disney's board may have put political pressure ahead of shareholder interests, especially after affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair blacked out Kimmel's show following his controversial comments about right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
Kimmel's ratings take a hit during his suspension
Kimmel was pulled off air on September 15, 2025, following controversy and pressure from the Trump administration over his remarks.
About 70 TV stations dropped his show, cutting off nearly a quarter of US households.
But when he returned on September 21, he scored a massive comeback—his episode drew 6.26 million viewers, the biggest audience in over 10 years.
Disney facing pressure from multiple fronts
Groups like the American Federation of Teachers and Reporters Without Borders say Disney might have let politics outweigh business obligations.
They want full transparency on the costs and decisions behind Kimmel's suspension—and warn they'll sue if ignored.
As of today (September 25, 2025), Disney hasn't responded publicly.