Disney's 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' expected to earn $165 million globally
Entertainment
Disney just dropped The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters, and it is expected to end the weekend with roughly $165 million globally.
US and Canada fans made up $102 million of that, which beat expectations, even though it's the lowest domestic debut for a Disney Star Wars movie so far.
'The Mandalorian and Grogu' continues Disney+
With a budget of $165 million, this film is cheaper than most previous Star Wars entries and marks the franchise's first big-screen return since 2018.
It picks up the story of the helmeted bounty hunter and fan-favorite Grogu ("Baby Yoda"), continuing their journey from the hit Disney+ series.