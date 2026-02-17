'Do Deewane Seher Mein': Release date, plot, cast, and more
Get ready for Do Deewane Seher Mein, a new Hindi romantic drama dropping in theaters on February 20, 2026.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film follows two socially awkward millennials—played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur—as they navigate love, insecurities, and the pressures of city life.
Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and team under Zee Studios.
When and where to watch the film?
The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on 20 February 2026. Distribution will be handled by Pen Marudhar.
Meet the supporting cast of the film
The cast also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, and Deepraj Rana.