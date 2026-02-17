'Do Deewane Seher Mein': Release date, plot, cast, and more Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

Get ready for Do Deewane Seher Mein, a new Hindi romantic drama dropping in theaters on February 20, 2026.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film follows two socially awkward millennials—played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur—as they navigate love, insecurities, and the pressures of city life.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and team under Zee Studios.