Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Doctor Who' S13 trailer indicates the Doctor is hiding something
Entertainment

'Doctor Who' S13 trailer indicates the Doctor is hiding something

Written by
Anamika Bharti
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 07:35 pm

Doctor Who is back! The trailer of the new season was dropped at San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel, which was attended by Jodie Whittaker, who plays the titular character, and her companions. Set to release later this year, the show has old faces, along with a few new ones. John Bishop's character is about to hold a lot of importance. Let's take a look.

In this article
Trailer

The present, past, and future would collide in this 'adventure'

"Her biggest adventure yet," says the less than a minute-long teaser. The time and space hustle will continue. Also, the teaser reveals a corridor for run-away and fall-down. Past, present, and future travel and threats will undoubtedly continue. Mandip Gill's Yasmin Khan says at the end of the teaser to Doctor, "You are hiding something." Further, Doctor's eyebrow-raising face tells something mysterious is cooking.

Cast

Bishop plays Doctor's companion, a dream come true for him

Bishop plays Doctor's companion, a dream come true for him
Doctor's 'biggest adventure' waiting ahead

Bishop joins the cast as Dan Lewis, Doctor's new companion. He said at Comic-Con, "If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it." However, now his dream surely has come true. The next chapter of Doctor Who will start with Lewis, making him an important character.

Addition

A few characters exit the show, some new come in

Show welcomes new guest star Jacob Anderson

Jacob Anderson is the new addition to Doctor Who, introduced as the character, Vinder. He comes in after Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole's exit. Alongside other guest stars, Anderson will play a large part in many episodes. He had shot to limelight after he portrayed people's favorite character Grey Worm, who was one of the main advisers to Daenerys Targaryen, in Game of Thrones.

Premiere

'Doctor Who' season 13 will release this year

'Doctor Who' Season 9 releases this fall

Doctor Who Season 13 is still in production. Unlike prior seasons, this season will tell a singular story, after picking up from the Revolution of the Daleks. This science fiction drama from BBC One will have a shorter episode count in Season 13. Doctor Who season 13 will release in later half of this year. The exact date is yet to be announced.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Navarasa' album review: Nine stories, nine songs, nine gems

Latest News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 4: Complete report

Sports

Nothing ear (1), with ANC support, launched at Rs. 6,000

Technology

'Navarasa' album review: Nine stories, nine songs, nine gems

Entertainment

After meeting Modi, Mamata asks for all-party meeting on Pegasus

Politics

Jubin Nautiyal's 'Dil Lauta Do' will please soulful music lovers

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

'Jolt' review: Kate Beckinsale's electric saga had everything yet nothing

Entertainment

Is 'Black Widow' coming to India within a fortnight?

Entertainment

Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte to headline crime thriller 'Forensic'

Entertainment

'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' review: Shefali Shah leads the show

Entertainment

Will Ajay Devgn be producing a Pratik Gandhi-starrer web series?

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Sex Education' season three teaser: It's everything 'new' for Moordale

Entertainment

'The Witcher' Season-2: Netflix unveils first teaser trailer, release date

Entertainment

'Reminiscence' trailer: 'Nothing is more addictive than the past'

Entertainment

'Dexter' S09 teaser trailer finally shows if Dex has changed

Entertainment

Netflix News

'Lucifer' season six: Get ready for the Angel this September

Entertainment

'The Last Letter From Your Lover' review: Love v/s Universe

Entertainment

'Money Heist' Season 5: Possible plotline of the raging war!

Entertainment

'Chernobyl 1986' review: Movie feels sub-standard before previous adaptations

Entertainment

Netflix confirms intention to launch games in the near future

Technology
Trending Topics