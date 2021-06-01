Netflix to buy streaming rights of documentary drama on Salim-Javed?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 07:11 pm

A documentary is being planned that will showcase the highs and lows of Salim-Javed

Netflix is apparently eyeing to buy the digital streaming rights of an upcoming docu-drama on the famed writer duo Salim-Javed, said a report. This project on Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar is being planned by the latter's daughter, director/producer Zoya Akhtar, as was confirmed by Khan earlier. Akhtar's son, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani will be backing this drama, through their Excel Entertainment production house.

Details

'The deal is expected to be locked soon'

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Netflix is currently in the advanced stages of discussion about the rights with Zoya and her team. "The deal is expected to be locked soon," a source told the portal. Apparently, the global streaming giant is mulling documentaries on several Indian personalities. Like, this Salim-Javed offering will follow in the footsteps of Anand Sheela's Searching For Sheela.

Project

'On the verge of finalizing director. It'll be someone new'

Reports of Zoya working on such a project were first published by Pinkvilla some days ago. It was also thought that she will helm the documentary, but now, the team is apparently looking for a young director for that job. A SpotBoye report quoted a source as saying, "We are on the verge of finalizing the director. It will be someone new."

Information

Documentary will depict their rise, conflicts, and break-up

The Salim-Javed pair had taken screenwriting to a height never achieved before with their streaks of hits like Zanjeer, Don, Trishul, Shakti, Sholay, and Deewar. They last worked together three decades ago, in Mr. India (1987). The endeavor will depict their rise, conflicts, and break-up.

Update

It could feature 'extensive interviews' with Akhtar, Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

While confirming the project, Khan said in a recent interview that the venture will not be "a biopic but something like a documentary." The seasoned screenwriter had added that the Tiger Baby Films head was going to speak with artists who have worked with them. A new report added that the docu-drama will carry "extensive interviews" of Akhtar, Khan, and also Amitabh Bachchan.