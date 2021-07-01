Home / News / Entertainment News / Documentary 'W.O.M.B' to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021
Documentary 'W.O.M.B' to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021

Nikita Gupta
Documentary 'W.O.M.B' to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021
'W.O.M.B' documents the issues faced by women in today's India

W.O.M.B (Women Of My Billion), a poignant documentary exploring the social and political issues faced by women in today's India, will open this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 12, the festival organizers announced on Thursday. Following the success of last year's digital format, the twelfth edition of the IFFM will take place both physically and virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary records the experiences of numerous women

W.O.M.B is the story of a young woman named Srishti Bakshi who embarks on a monumental journey, walking almost 4000km over 240 days, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, along the way meeting and learning first hand about the experiences of several women. "The documentary celebrates ordinary women who have shown extraordinary courage to rise above their limitations and challenge deeply entrenched gender norms," Srishti said.

'Violence against women increased during pandemic'

"Violence against women and girls is a human rights violation and since the outbreak of COVID-19 emerging data and reports from those on the frontlines have shown that violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, has only intensified," Srishti said in a statement.

Excited to share the film with the world: Producer

The film tailored by director Ajitesh Sharma will be screened physically on the premiere night. It was also showcased at the London Indian Film Festival last month. Apoorva Bakshi, the producer of W.O.M.B., said that the team is looking forward to sharing the film with audiences worldwide. "It not only presents facts but also highlights possible solutions which can be implemented today," Apoorva added.

IFFM 2021 pays tribute to COVID-19 heroes: Festival Director

The physical format of the IFFM will run from August 12 to 20, while its digital edition will run from August 15 to 30 across Australia. In 2021, the IFFM pays tribute to not only the best of Indian cinema but to many of the COVID-19 heroes, offering vital community support, connection, and hope in these troubled times, said festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange.

'Excellent opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their work'

"Film Victoria is proud to be the principal partner of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. For over a decade, this incredible celebration of Indian film and culture has given Victorians the opportunity to engage with diverse and compelling screen stories," added Caroline Pitcher, Film Victoria CEO. The IFFM provides an excellent opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their films on an international platform.

