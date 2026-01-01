Donatella Versace pays tribute to Valentino Garavani in signature red

Who was Valentino Garavani?

Born in 1932, Garavani trained under legendary designers in Paris before opening his own atelier in Rome in 1959.

His signature "Valentino red" gowns became a symbol of timeless glamor for nearly 50 years until his retirement in 2008.

Donatella Versace was spotted in Rome paying her respects, calling him "a true maestro" who will never be forgotten.