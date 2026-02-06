Don't spread lies to hide weaknesses: Suniel Shetty on son
Suniel Shetty isn't having it with the gossip about his son Ahan.
In a recent interview, he called out claims that Ahan's "over-the-top entourage" caused the delay of Sajid Nadiadwala's film Sanki, saying, "Ahan has never gone overboard with his entourage. These are all rumors. This gossip was circulated as per the producer's convenience. If the producer says that he can show a bill, then I will see. There, the father steps in and will step in, very, very clearly. Don't spread lies to hide your weaknesses, because it's not fair on Ahan."
Rumors started after reports said 'Sanki' was paused
Rumors started after reports said Sanki was paused due to low digital returns and supposed high costs for Ahan's team.
For context: Ahan debuted in Tadap (2021), which pulled in ₹34.86 crore.
Sanki is set to feature Pooja Hegde alongside him.
Fun fact: Ahan was last seen in Border 2.