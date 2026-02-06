Don't spread lies to hide weaknesses: Suniel Shetty on son Entertainment Feb 06, 2026

Suniel Shetty isn't having it with the gossip about his son Ahan.

In a recent interview, he called out claims that Ahan's "over-the-top entourage" caused the delay of Sajid Nadiadwala's film Sanki, saying, "Ahan has never gone overboard with his entourage. These are all rumors. This gossip was circulated as per the producer's convenience. If the producer says that he can show a bill, then I will see. There, the father steps in and will step in, very, very clearly. Don't spread lies to hide your weaknesses, because it's not fair on Ahan."