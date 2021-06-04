Ryinku Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' co-actor, dies of COVID-19

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 06:44 pm

Ryinku Singh Nikumbh has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Ryinku Singh Nikumbh, who acted in Ayushmann Khurrana's hit movie Dream Girl, has died due to COVID-19 complications. The tragic news was confirmed by her cousin Chanda Singh Nikumbh, who said Ryinku tested positive for the virus on May 25. She spent her last few days in the ICU. Her acting credits included TV shows such as Chidiyaghar and Meri Haanikarak Biwi.

Information

Ryinku had already taken her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Chanda mentioned that she took her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 7. She was supposed to take her second dose and get back to work. Chanda recalled, "She was considering going to Goa for an ad shoot recently, but we didn't let her go as we wanted to protect her from COVID." After testing positive, Ryinku was isolating at home.

Appearances

She was last seen in 'Hello Charlie', alongside Jackie Shroff

The actress also suffered from asthma. She was reportedly taken to a hospital after her father fell ill. Within a few days, her health deteriorated too, and she was admitted to the ICU. After Dream Girl (2019), she also had signed to star in Sony TV's medical series, Dhadkan. Her last role was in Hello Charlie, starring alongside Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff.

Quote

'She was full of energy and a bundle of happiness'

Her cousin, while reminiscing about Ryinku's tendency to help, said that the actress retained this streak even when she was ill. "She was full of energy and a bundle of happiness. Even in the hospital while she was struggling, she was helping others. That's huge."

Grim Reality

Several people from film industry lost their lives to COVID-19

During the second wave of COVID-19, many people from the film industry succumbed to the virus. To recall, producer Ryan Stephen, musician Shravan Rathod, Tamil director KV Anand, Kannada producer Ramu, and actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal have passed away. Meanwhile, due to lockdown and other preventive measures, India saw a considerable dip in COVID-19 cases, recording 1.32 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours.