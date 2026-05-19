Dream Warrior Pictures apologizes over 'Karuppu' line referencing Ilaiyaraaja
The team behind Karuppu, a Tamil film starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has apologized after a dialogue was seen as a swipe at legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja.
The line, linked to his copyright disputes, sparked backlash.
Dream Warrior Pictures clarified it wasn't meant as a personal attack and said sorry for any offense.
'Karuppu' producers praise Ilaiyaraaja, promise edit
The producers emphasized their admiration for Ilaiyaraaja's impact on Indian cinema, saying, "Dream Warrior Pictures wishes to express its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music..."
They assured fans the controversial line will be removed or changed in future versions of the film.
'Karuppu' mixes fantasy action courtroom drama
Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, mixes fantasy, action, and courtroom drama to explore justice and social inequality.
Released on May 15, 2026, it features Suriya in the lead with RJ Balaji as the antagonist.