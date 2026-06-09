'Dreams of Violets' AI film by Koosha premieres at Tribeca

Koosha film sparks AI debate

Koosha pulled this off in just three months on a $2,000 budget, using tools like Kling AI, Gemini, and his own Claigrid AI.

He even voiced one-half the characters himself and mixed in real protest sounds for authenticity.

The film's spot at Tribeca has sparked debate: some worry that AI means less human storytelling.

Still, festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal praised its creativity, reflecting how Hollywood is wrestling with both excitement and concern over AI's growing role in filmmaking.