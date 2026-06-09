'Dreams of Violets' AI film by Koosha premieres at Tribeca
Dreams of Violets, the first movie completely generated by AI to be included in a major festival lineup, is about to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.
First-time filmmaker Ash Koosha, the 75-minute movie tells the story of five strangers hiding during Tehran's January protests, with a wheelchair-using child quietly watching and stepping in.
Koosha film sparks AI debate
Koosha pulled this off in just three months on a $2,000 budget, using tools like Kling AI, Gemini, and his own Claigrid AI.
He even voiced one-half the characters himself and mixed in real protest sounds for authenticity.
The film's spot at Tribeca has sparked debate: some worry that AI means less human storytelling.
Still, festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal praised its creativity, reflecting how Hollywood is wrestling with both excitement and concern over AI's growing role in filmmaking.