'Drishyam 2' remake runs into trouble, Viacom 18 slaps case

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 05, 2021, 01:39 pm

The Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 - The Resumption has run into legal trouble.

This comes just a day after Kumar Mangat announced that he has bought the rights to produce it via his Panorama Studios.

Viacom 18, which co-produced the first part of the film, has now claimed that the rights also belong to them.

To note, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal led Drishyam 2.

Viacom 18 claim they cannot be dissociated from the remake

A source told TOI, "Viacom 18 Motion Pictures have told Mangat that they cannot be dissociated from this project. They have also told him that he cannot make Drishyam 2 on his own or with someone else."

"Mangat yet went ahead to set up the stage for it has irked them and hence, they have filed a legal complaint against him," the source added.

Mangat refused to comment on the legal suit

When reached out for a comment by TOI, Mangat replied that it's final that he is making the film with Panorama Studios.

But when asked to comment about the legal suit filed by Viacom 18, he did not respond.

The first installment of Drishyam, remake of the Malayalam original that released in 2013, was produced by Mangat, son Abhishek and Viacom 18's Ajit Andhare.

'Drishyam 2' director Jeetu Joseph backed Mangat's remake decision

The Malayalam original released in February this year and since then, rumors were rife that it will be remade in Hindi too, as the remake of the first part was a huge success.

Mangat made it official recently, with Drishyam 2 director Jeetu Joseph welcoming the decision saying, "I am so glad that Panorama Studios will make it reach a wider audience (sic),"

'Drishyam' series show a man trying to protect his family

Drishyam is a story of a man trying to protect his family and the lengths he will go to do so.

The Hindi remake starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in pivotal roles, and it is speculated that they will reprise their roles in the second remake.

The second Malayalam installment is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and opened to rave reviews.