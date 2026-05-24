'Drishyam 3' earns over ₹117 cr worldwide opening weekend

'Drishyam 3' Kerala Day3 ₹9.25 cr

Kerala led the charge with ₹9.25 crore on Day three, while Karnataka added ₹2.5 crore.

Andhra Pradesh-Telangana and Tamil Nadu chipped in too, and the Malayalam version ran across 3,114 shows.

Even the Tamil version picked up steam during night shows. Looks like Drishyam fans showed up big time!