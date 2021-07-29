Dulquer Salmaan announces two new films on 35th birthday

Salmaan also shared new posters from his upcoming movies 'Kurup' and 'Salute'

South superstar Dulquer Salmaan on Wednesday marked his 35th birthday by revealing two new projects, King of Kotha and Othiram Kadakam. Taking to his Instagram, the actor also shared new posters from his upcoming movies Kurup and Salute as well as an untitled Telugu project. For King of Kotha, Salmaan is collaborating with debutant filmmaker Abhilash Joshiy.

Instagram

Been waiting for a perfect project to collaborate on: Salmaan

"Here's a first look poster of a dream project with my first ever and best friend Abhilash Joshiy. We've known each other since diapers and grew up with our common love for cinema and cars and photography and travel," he wrote. Salmaan added he and Joshiy have been waiting for the past few years to find a perfect project for them to collaborate on.

Instagram Post

Production

'Othiram Kadakam' will be helmed by director Soubin Shahir

"Finally, we feel we've locked something that excites us, and hopefully, you all will love it. Stay tuned to this space to know more about the movie. Here is a first look poster of #KingOfKotha," he said. Meanwhile, Othiram Kadakam will be helmed by director Soubin Shahir and Salmaan will produce the project through his banner Wayfarer Films.

Role

Shahir has fab aesthetic, keen sense of cinema: Salmaan

Salmaan, who had made a guest appearance in Shahir's 2017 movie Parava, said the filmmaker has a "fab aesthetic and a keen sense of cinema." "This time around he discussed a full-length role in his next film and I know in his hands I'll discover characters and nuances I've never done before," he said.

Features

Meanwhile, Salmaan mentioned that 'Kurup' will be releasing soon

As for Kurup, the South star said the movie will be releasing soon. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is said to be based on the life of fugitive criminal Sukumara Kurup. The movie will reportedly also feature Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Bajpayee, and Maya Menon in the supporting roles.

Shooting

He also posted a brand new poster from 'Salute'

Salmaan said he has wrapped up the shooting for Salute and the movie will release later this year. "For all those showering me with so much love, here is a brand new poster from Team Salute. We just wrapped up the shoot and it was such an incredible experience. I can't wait for you guys to watch it," he wrote alongside the movie's poster.

Other details

Salmaan's untitled Telugu movie is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Salute will also feature Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy in pivotal roles. Salmaan's untitled Telugu movie hails from Vyjayanthi Films. It is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Earlier in the day, the film's makers decided to celebrate the actor's birthday by dropping the film's poster.