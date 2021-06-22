Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Dune' headed for out-of-competition, world premiere at Venice Film Festival
'Dune' headed for out-of-competition, world premiere at Venice Film Festival

'Dune' to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September

Denis Villeneuve's Dune is set to premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival. According to a report in Variety, the highly anticipated sci-fi film will have out-of-competition world premiere on September 3, as announced by the fest. The multi-starrer movie has Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in lead roles. It is set to release on October 1 on HBO Max and in theatres simultaneously.

Details

Venice Film Festival is lucky for the film's makers

Presented by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros., the movie will be screened in the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido di Venezia. Previously, Warner Bros. took Joker to the Venice Film Festival, where it won the coveted Golden Lion. Later, the Joaquin Phoenix starrer earned a couple of Oscars. Also, Villeneuve's 2016 movie Arrival had its world premiere in Venice.

Final Date

Last month's report created a big confusion about release date

Last month, a report had claimed that Dune may go to the Venice Film Festival in September. This created a confusion about the movie's release date (October 1). But Johanna Fuentes, head of communications at WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, cleared the air later on Twitter. She wrote, "Dune will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day in the US."

Twitter Post

But, Warner Bros.' top executive cleared the air

About

This epic sci-fi movie has an amazing star cast

The story revolves around Paul Atreides (Chalamet) who is destined to travel to a dangerous planet called Arrakis aka Dune. The desert planet is the only place that has the supply of a commodity, called spice "Melange" that increases human potential. This grand flick also stars other noted actors like Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Oscar Isaac, and Jason Momoa.

Development

Is 'Dune' ready for a sequel already?

To note, the Villeneuve-directorial is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, Dune. The movie has not been released yet and the talks of its sequel are already doing the rounds. Chances are high, as the first part may include only half of the novel's plot. However, reports suggested that the film requires a big budget, and the first venture was "extremely expensive."

