Warner Bros modifies release slate; 'Dune' now releases October 22

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 26, 2021, 09:10 pm

'Dune' to release on October 22; Warner Bros changes release calendar

The much-awaited sci-fi film Dune will now open in the US theatres three weeks late, that is October 22. The film by Denis Villeneuve will premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The out-of-competition world premiere is scheduled for September 3, while the film was supposed to release on October 1 earlier. The film is based on Frank Herbert's sci-fi best-seller, Dune.

Details

'The Many Saints of Newark' will also be delayed

Dune is not the only movie that has been delayed. Prequel to the blockbuster movie The Sopranos, named The Many Saints of Newark, also stands delayed. The movie will now open on October 1, the previous spot of Dune. It was supposed to come out on September 24 earlier. Meanwhile, Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho will debut in theatres and on HBO on September 17.

Movie

'Dune' boasts of a stellar cast

Coming back to Dune, the film stars teenage heartthrob Timothee Chalamet along with Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem, among others. The story revolves around Paul Atreides (Chalamet) who is destined to travel to a dangerous planet called Arrakis aka Dune. It's the only place that has the supply of a commodity that increases human potential.

Information

'Dune' will now open against Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch'

On the new date, Dune will be met with stiff competition. It will open against Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho from Focus Features and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, which interestingly also features Chalamet. The film will open in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. Originally set for a December 2020 release, it was delayed by nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sequel

Sequel to 'Dune' already in the works?

If reports are to be believed, a sequel for the yet-to-release Dune is already in the offing. They also suggest that the first movie will only contain half of the novel's story and it might be turned into a franchise. Meanwhile, Call Me By Your Name fame Chalamet will also play the legendary singer Bob Dylan in his biopic called Going Electric.