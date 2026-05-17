Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' skips UAE release, slated Rashtrapati Bhavan screening Entertainment May 17, 2026

Sanjay Dutt's latest film, Aakhri Sawal, just dropped on May 15 and is making headlines for its upcoming special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The buzz isn't just about the venue: there's controversy after the UAE censor board suggested cuts, leading to an alleged ban.

Instead of editing the film, the makers decided to keep it as is for Indian audiences and skip a UAE release.