Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' skips UAE release, slated Rashtrapati Bhavan screening
Sanjay Dutt's latest film, Aakhri Sawal, just dropped on May 15 and is making headlines for its upcoming special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The buzz isn't just about the venue: there's controversy after the UAE censor board suggested cuts, leading to an alleged ban.
Instead of editing the film, the makers decided to keep it as is for Indian audiences and skip a UAE release.
'Aakhri Sawal' 73L, still below 30-40cr
Aakhri Sawal saw a big jump in earnings on day two, pulling in ₹73 lakh (up 82.5% from opening day), but overall collections are still low compared to its reported ₹30-40 crore budget.
Directed by National Award winner Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film features Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra alongside Sanjay Dutt.