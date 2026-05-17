D.V. Guruprasad releases Kannada 'Paknalli Namma Dhurandhararu' in Dharwad
D.V. Guruprasad, former Karnataka police chief, just released his Kannada book Paknalli Namma Dhurandhararu in Dharwad.
It dives into the real stories of Indian spies who operated in Pakistan and faced huge risks: think torture, years behind bars, or even losing their lives.
Retired Major Siddalingayya Hiremath, who launched the book, said these operatives were "unsung heroes" for their courage.
Book highlights Indian spy operatives
The book shines a light on lesser-known agents like Ravindra Kaushik and Kashmir Singh, whose work has often gone unnoticed.
Guruprasad also draws from his own intelligence background and talks about how these spies deal with isolation and challenges after their missions end.
It's a heartfelt tribute to those who've sacrificed so much for the country.