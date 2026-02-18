ED attaches actor Jayasurya's property in money laundering case
Malayalam actor Jayasurya is under the spotlight after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached his property worth ₹39 lakh. The move comes as part of a bigger investigation into a money laundering case tied to the Save Box online bidding app, run by Sadiq Rahim.
According to officials, Jayasurya and his wife Saritha received about ₹1 crore from companies linked to Rahim—through bank transfers and cash—for an endorsement deal that never actually resulted in an ad.
The actor was questioned last year
The trouble started after Rahim was later arrested for allegedly cheating investors through his app, and police filed multiple FIRs and brought film personalities under scrutiny.
Both Jayasurya and Saritha were questioned by the ED about their payments and contract details.
Jayasurya said the payments were for his role as a brand ambassador and that a formal endorsement agreement existed.