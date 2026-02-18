ED attaches actor Jayasurya's property in money laundering case Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Malayalam actor Jayasurya is under the spotlight after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached his property worth ₹39 lakh. The move comes as part of a bigger investigation into a money laundering case tied to the Save Box online bidding app, run by Sadiq Rahim.

According to officials, Jayasurya and his wife Saritha received about ₹1 crore from companies linked to Rahim—through bank transfers and cash—for an endorsement deal that never actually resulted in an ad.