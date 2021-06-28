Home / News / Entertainment News / Sheeran-BTS collaborate again, singer has 'written new record' for them
Sheeran-BTS collaborate again, singer has 'written new record' for them

Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 01:20 pm
Sheeran-BTS collaborate again, singer has 'written new record' for them
Ed Sheeran has written a new song for BTS, singer confirms

Ed Sheeran, who released Bad Habits on June 25, revealed that he has collaborated with the popular Korean band, BTS, for a new song. The English singer informed about this second act between the artists, while promoting Bad Habits on a radio show. Previously they had worked together on the song Make It Right (Map of the Soul: Persona album), which released in 2019.

BTS are 'like super, super cool guys', Sheeran said

In an interview with the American radio show Most Requested Live, Sheeran said, "I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well." Confirming the news, Big Hit Music told Newsen, "It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS' new song." But, which one?

Watch Sheeran talking about the collaboration here

Big Hit Music didn't reveal details about the song

Though Sheeran and BTS coming together is making their fans ecstatic, it's unclear which track the Perfect singer is talking about. BTS, who is breaking records with their new song, Butter, will be releasing the peppy number on CD in July. Whether it will include Sheeran's track or not is not known yet. "We cannot confirm the details," Big Hit Music responded to Newsen.

'Butter' ranked high on Billboard music chart for four weeks

Meanwhile, BTS touched a milestone with Butter, which continued being at No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 music chart for four consecutive weeks. Previously, the band's track, Dynamite, remained on the top for three consecutive weeks. BTS had thanked their ARMY for this new achievement on Twitter. The colorful track had crossed 26 million views in less than two hours of its release.

Sheeran turns vampire for his song, 'Bad Habits'

Coming back to Sheeran, he has received a positive response for his new song, Bad Habits. Since its release, the YouTube video has surpassed 15 million views and 833K likes. Sheeran, known for outstanding music videos, proved the same with this new release. In it, he donned a blond vampire character, which is a slightly different look from the ones in his previous videos.

RJD slams Amitabh for not tweeting about petrol price hike

