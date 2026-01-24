'Ek Mahanayak' star Atharva Karve to marry co-star Sakshi Mahajan
Atharva Karve, known for playing young Dr. BR Ambedkar, is tying the knot with his on-screen co-star Sakshi Mahajan in February 2026.
Their two-day wedding in Pune will be a close-knit affair with just family and friends, thanks to their busy shooting schedules.
From on-screen couple to real-life partners
Karve and Mahajan first worked together on screen, where they played husband and wife.
Their off-screen friendship turned into romance during the show's run and only grew stronger after it ended.
Navigating distance and growing together
They stayed emotionally connected and supported each other. After years together, they're ready for this next step.
Both thriving in their careers
While planning their future together, both have kept busy: Mahajan has appeared in shows like Kon Hotis Tu Kaay Zaalis Tu and Mere Sai, while Karve started as a child actor in Harishchandrachi Factory.
They've supported each other's journeys every step of the way.