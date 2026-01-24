'Ek Mahanayak' star Atharva Karve to marry co-star Sakshi Mahajan

Atharva Karve, known for playing young Dr. BR Ambedkar, is tying the knot with his on-screen co-star Sakshi Mahajan in February 2026. Their two-day wedding in Pune will be a close-knit affair with just family and friends, thanks to their busy shooting schedules.

From on-screen couple to real-life partners Karve and Mahajan first worked together on screen, where they played husband and wife.

Their off-screen friendship turned into romance during the show's run and only grew stronger after it ended.

Navigating distance and growing together They stayed emotionally connected and supported each other. After years together, they're ready for this next step.