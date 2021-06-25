Suman Sen's 'Eka' selected for La Fabrique program at Cannes

The film's shooting is likely to commence in mid-2022 in Kolkata

Eka (Solo), the directorial debut of Suman Sen, has been selected in La Fabrique Cinema de l'Institut francais, a tailored program helping talented young directors from emerging countries to increase international exposure, as part of the Cannes Film Festival. According to a press release, Eka (Solo) has been selected alongside nine other projects from around the world, made by first and second-time feature filmmakers.

The film is currently in the scripting stage

The Kolkata-set film, currently in the scripting stage, lays bare the decaying social, economic, and cultural conditions of our society. Also written by Sen, the film follows Biplab, a 56-year-old long-term diabetic insurance agent whose frustration and hopelessness give birth to a mass revolt in the city, which further gives rise to a powerful worldwide movement.

Film reflects the kind of time I'm living in: Sen

"The film reflects and documents the kind of time I am living in for the last couple of years. A time of hatred, intolerance, violence," Sen said in a statement.

We've become intellectually bankrupt and emotionally isolated: Sen

"I believe that the reason our society is failing today comes from the burden of our past. I see the world through my father's eyes," the filmmaker said. "Their generation failed us entirely, in every sense. We have become intellectually bankrupt, emotionally isolated, and politically paralyzed because of their indifference to society, to our nation," he added.

Shooting likely to commence in mid-2022: Arifur Rahman

Backed by Arifur Rahman and Bijon of Goopy Bagha Productions from Bangladesh and renowned producer Dominique Welinski of DW Productions from France, Eka (Solo) was part of NFDC Film Bazaar's co-production market in 2019 and was also selected by Torino Film Lab Next (TFL) in 2020. "The shooting is likely to commence in mid-2022 in Kolkata," said Rahman.

Currently in the process of finalizing cast and crew: Producer

"We are currently in the process of auditioning and finalizing the cast and crew and are in conversation with some of the finest actors and crews from all across the world," the producer added. "Since the first time I met him, I believed that Suman Sen brings a refreshing and new voice to Indian independent cinema," added Welinski.

La Fabrique Cinema invites 10 directors each year

Each year, Cinema, developed by Institut francais, in partnership with France Medias Monde -- RFI, France 24, Monte Carlo Doualiya, the Sacem, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie and with the support of Orange Studio invites 10 directors. These directors are the ones working on their first or second feature films to attend the Cannes Film Festival along with their producers.