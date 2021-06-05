Ekta Kapoor pledges her support for rape-accused Pearl V Puri

Jun 05, 2021

Balaji Telefilms honcho Ekta Kapoor has come out in support of Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri, who was arrested on Friday night by the Mumbai Police on charges of raping a minor. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. She claimed that the complainant's mother confirmed to her that the accusations are false. Kapoor called the incident "absolute low in human depravity."

'How can humanity go to this level?' asks Kapoor

In a scathing post where Kapoor claimed the victim's mother confirmed Puri was innocent, she wrote, "Will I support a child molester...or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level?" Kapoor claimed that the girl's father was doing this to win a custody battle.

'May justice prevail': Kapoor shared the post on Instagram

Girl's father trying to prove mother is incompetent: Kapoor

She wrote that Puri has nothing to do with the fiasco, which was put in motion by the girl's father. Kapoor added, "After various calls with the child's/girl's mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it's her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid."

Kapoor said that such claims trivialize movements like #MeToo

In her post, Kapoor said using movements like #MeToo frivolously is extremely wrong. She showed faith in the judiciary adding, "I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong. My opinion only comes from what the girl's mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent." Puri's co-actors also came out in his support.

Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza also lent support to Puri

While Kapoor concluded her post hoping that Puri gets justice in the case, his co-actors Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza also spoke in his support. Hassanandani shared a post on Instagram, calling it "nonsensical news" and "all lies." D'Souza called him a "thorough gentleman" and urged fans to not "jump to conclusions on baseless allegations" and "wait for the truth to come out."