Ekta Kapoor visits Mahakal Temple, seeks blessings for new shows
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor made a spiritual stop at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday, along with members of the cast from her upcoming show.
She shared moments from their puja and darshan on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into how she marks new beginnings.
Ekta's spiritual journey
This isn't just a one-off—Kapoor often visits temples before launching big projects. She has made similar visits in the past.
For her, these rituals help keep things grounded as she takes on new challenges.
A look at the ceremony
Actors like Deepshikha Nagpal, Neelam Kothari, Vidya Malvade, Seema Kiran Sachdev, and Pooja joined in for the prayers.
The group kept things respectful and low-key while Ekta performed puja and sought blessings for her upcoming projects.