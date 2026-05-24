'Elephants in the Fog' wins Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Entertainment
Big moment for Nepali cinema: Elephants In The Fog just became the first film from Nepal to win a major Cannes award, taking home the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize on May 24, 2026.
Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah, the movie follows Pirati, a Kinnar community leader navigating wild elephant attacks and social prejudice.
Its honest look at identity and survival really struck a chord with audiences.
'Elephants in the Fog' starring Lama
Pushpa Thing Lama shines as Pirati, with Aliz Ghimire playing her adopted daughter Apsara: their story drives much of the film's emotion.
Umesha Pandey also stars as Guru Mata.
Produced by Anup Paudel and Prachanda Man Shrestha, the project brought together talent from Nepal, France, Germany, Brazil, and Norway.