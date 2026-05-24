'Elephants in the Fog' wins Un Certain Regard Jury Prize Entertainment May 24, 2026

Big moment for Nepali cinema: Elephants In The Fog just became the first film from Nepal to win a major Cannes award, taking home the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize on May 24, 2026.

Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah, the movie follows Pirati, a Kinnar community leader navigating wild elephant attacks and social prejudice.

Its honest look at identity and survival really struck a chord with audiences.