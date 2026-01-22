'Elle': 'Legally Blonde' prequel series lands July 2026 on Prime Video

Elle will stream exclusively on Prime Video . Lexi Minetree stars as young Elle, with June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott playing her parents. The cast also features Chandler Kinney and Jacob Moskovitz.

Who's making it happen?

The show is created by Laura Kittrell, with Caroline Dries serving as co-showrunner and executive producer, with Reese Witherspoon (the original Elle) producing through Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon was inspired by Netflix's Wednesday to explore Elle's early journey.

Jason Moore directs the first two episodes of this fresh comedy take on the beloved character.