'Elle' trailer drops, 'Legally Blonde' prequel premieres July 1, 2026
Entertainment
Prime Video just dropped the trailer for Elle, a prequel to Legally Blonde set in 1995.
The show stars Lexi Minetree as a younger Elle Woods, with Reese Witherspoon (the original Elle) on board as executive producer.
The series premieres July 1, 2026.
Trailer follows 'Elle' moving to Seattle
The trailer follows Elle as she moves from Bel-Air to Seattle and tries to fit in at her new high school, pink wardrobe and all.
Expect drama with classmates, moments of self-discovery, and a throwback soundtrack featuring No Doubt's "Just A Girl."
Kittrell created 'Elle,' season 2 confirmed
The cast includes June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Chandler Kinney, and James Van Der Beek.
Created by Laura Kittrell and produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Hello Sunshine, the show already has a second season confirmed.