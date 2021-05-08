Home / News / Entertainment News / Elon Musk's 'SNL' promo is as 'wild' as he is!
Entertainment

Elon Musk's 'SNL' promo is as 'wild' as he is!

Written by
Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on May 08, 2021, 01:02 am
Elon Musk's 'SNL' promo is as 'wild' as he is!

By now we know that Elon Musk will be debuting on Saturday Night Live on May 8.

He will be hosting the episode, along with Miley Cyrus.

The promo of the same dropped recently, where we hear the SpaceX founder joking, saying, "I'm a wild card, so there's no telling what I might do."

"Same here. Rules, no thanks," the crooner quips.

In this article
Promo

Cyrus and Musk engage in a great banter

The unlikely (?) duo was part of a hilarious promo, where Cyrus asks the Tesla founder, "What's new with you?"

"I just did a successful rocket launch this week," he laughs, while SNL cast member Cecily Strong adds, "Wow, I did my laundry."

Cyrus will be making her sixth SNL appearance as a musical guest, and fans are eagerly waiting for her performance.

Twitter Post

Here's the promo for Musk's first appearance on 'SNL'

Details

Did you know: Cyrus made her 'SNL' debut 10-years ago!

Cyrus made her last appearance on SNL last April, as a surprise musical guest and performed Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here.

She made her SNL debut in 2011 with The Strokes. In 2013 and 2015, she was both the host and musical performer.

Cyrus recently dropped her remix of The Kid LAROI's Without You, and she will be performing it on SNL today.

Reaction

'SNL' cast won't be forced to appear alongside Musk

It's said that SNL cast members, Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant, voiced their displeasure over Musk's booking.

Yang, a staff writer at SNL, posted a frowning emoji on his Instagram story while responding to Musk's announcement, "What the f**k does this even mean."

SNL boss Lorne Michaels said members who are not comfortable working with Musk won't be forced to appear on the show.

Twitter Post

The members of the sketch show unhappy with Musk's debut

Information

Musk has his hands full, on social media and otherwise

Musk will make his SNL debut just a week after his SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour successfully docked with the International Space Station.

He also celebrated his son X Æ A-Xii's first birthday on May 4 with his girlfriend Grimes.

The outspoken entrepreneur courted a lot of controversies related to COVID-19 in the past.

He also called the coronavirus lockdown measures "fascist."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Happy Birthday': Anupam Kher wins Best Actor award at NYCIFF
Latest News
West Bengal government moves SC against Centre's vaccine policy
India
NewsBytes Briefing: IBM creates first 2-nanometer chip, and more
Science
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite to offer 44W fast-charging support
Science
Apple adopts new way to record serial numbers of iPhones
Science
Prior to launch in India, BS6-compliant CFMoto 650GT motorbike teased
Auto
Latest Entertainment News
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans trend actor's name for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 contest
Entertainment
Kartik's 'Dostana 2' exit stemmed from souring relations with Janhvi?
Entertainment
Comedian-couple Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale booked for violating COVID-19 norms
Entertainment
Dhanush-led 'Karnan' to hit Amazon Prime Video on May 14
Entertainment
COVID-19: Aditya Chopra to provide financial aid to cine workers
Entertainment
Trending Topics