Elon Musk to host 'Saturday Night Live,' fans lash out

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to become the first non-actor or athlete to host Saturday Night Live since Donald Trump.

However, the reaction to this development has been mixed, to say the least.

The NBC sketch show recently announced that Musk will be making his SNL hosting debut on May 8, with Zombie singer Miley Cyrus as his musical guest.

'Let's find out how live Saturday Night Live really is'

Musk also announced his SNL involvement on Twitter and followed it with a cryptic post.

"Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is," he said, and ended it with a devil face emoticon.

The tech mogul is known for such eccentric tweets (which results in massive hike in share prices or user base), picking up online fights, and sharing Dogecoin memes.

Casting Musk is the biggest misstep since Trump: Netizens

This precisely might be why social media is disgusted over Musk's SNL appearance.

One Twitterati said, "There are few things in this world that I want to see less than Elon Musk hosting SNL."

Another savage post read, "Elon Musk is hosting SNL because Satan was unavailable."

A social-media user even called the casting decision the studio's "biggest misstep since having Trump host."

Netizens believe cast members aren't happy with Musk's news, either

Social media users also claimed that several SNL cast members weren't glad with the news.

To prove this, they held up two now-deleted posts.

In one, comedian Bowen Yang had shared Musk's tweet on an Instagram Story and written, "The f**k does this even mean?"

The second one had actress Aidy Bryant posting a Bernie Sanders tweet, which seemed too timely to be coincidental.

Is this commotion around Musk's participation an intentional emotion?

Sanders had called it a "moral obscenity" that "the 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half."

Musk is, of course, one of those 50.

But is this commotion an intentional emotion created by the SNL higher-ups?

Well, the show is infamous for roping in controversial figures to boost their ratings.

Meanwhile, Trump's appearance had broken all records.