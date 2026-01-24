Eminent Punjabi playwright Jatinder Singh Brar dies at 81
Jatinder Singh Brar, the influential Punjabi playwright and founder of Punjab Naatshala, passed away on Saturday at 81 after a long illness.
His family confirmed his death.
Who was he?
Brar began as a mechanical engineer but soon found his passion in theater, writing his first play while still in school.
He went on to create more than 50 plays that spotlighted real-life struggles and social issues—his first staged play was Dormitory (1965) while still in school; he also wrote Iron Furnace (1968) about workers' conditions at a job in Batala.
In 1998, he set up Punjab Naatshala in Amritsar, which became a launchpad for talents like Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh.
Having received about 50 awards, Brar's work left a lasting mark on Punjabi drama and inspired generations of artists.