Eminent Punjabi playwright Jatinder Singh Brar dies at 81

Who was he?

Brar began as a mechanical engineer but soon found his passion in theater, writing his first play while still in school.

He went on to create more than 50 plays that spotlighted real-life struggles and social issues—his first staged play was Dormitory (1965) while still in school; he also wrote Iron Furnace (1968) about workers' conditions at a job in Batala.

In 1998, he set up Punjab Naatshala in Amritsar, which became a launchpad for talents like Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh.

Having received about 50 awards, Brar's work left a lasting mark on Punjabi drama and inspired generations of artists.