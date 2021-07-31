Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Cruella's Emma Stone considering suing Disney; Emily Blunt might join
Entertainment

'Cruella's Emma Stone considering suing Disney; Emily Blunt might join

Written by
Anamika Bharti
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 02:06 pm
'Cruella's Emma Stone considering suing Disney; Emily Blunt might join
Emma Stone considering to join the legal battle against Disney

After Scarlett Johansson, the star of Marvel's Black Widow, rocked Hollywood with her lawsuit against Disney comes the turn of Emma Stone. Like Johansson's Black Widow, Stone's Cruella also released on Disney+ alongside its theatrical premiere, slashing her profits. Well, the growing list of Disney enemies does not stop here. Emily Blunt could also speak out against Disney over Jungle Cruise's simultaneous theater/Disney+ release.

In this article
Legal Battle

'Emma Stone weighing her options' against Disney, says Matt Belloni

Former THR editor Matt Belloni, in his What I'm Hearing... newsletter, revealed, "Emma Stone, star of Cruella, is said to be weighing her options." Released on May 28, Cruella had a significant impact on the viewers and critics. However, the Box Office numbers weren't much impressive. As per reports, Cruella's earnings were ripped away because of its release on Disney+ with $29.99 Premiere Access.

Consideration

Blunt also considering her options against Disney?

Johansson becomes bellwether of Hollywood by suing Disney over 'Black Widow' release

Not only Johansson and Stone, but Blunt might also join the line. Belloni claimed Blunt could also speak out against Disney over Jungle Cruise's release. If that's the case then Disney is going to be in big trouble. Belloni reports Marvel Studios President, Kevin Fiege, is "angry and ashamed" over Johansson's lawsuit as he is "not prone to corporate confrontations or shout fights."

Refusal

Disney claims Johansson's lawsuit over 'Black Widow' to be meritless

Disney, however, refuses to take responsibility for the allegations leveled by Johansson. Moreover, the company claimed her lawsuit was meritless. On Johansson's claim of her salary loss, Disney said that the digital release has added "additional compensation" to her earnings. On the contrary, Johansson's lawsuit claims Disney breached her contract by releasing Black Widow on the digital platform without any prior notice or justification.

Repercussions

Will Disney face consequences of stars going against it?

Blunt also likely to consider her options against Disney

Oscar-nominated Johansson now has several renowned stars standing by her side. If she decides to stay in the legal battle, the line of her support might grow, creating an awful situation for Disney. Could more faces stand in opposition to Disney? Will things turn out gruesome for the digital platform if Stone and Blunt also sue it eventually? We'll have to wait and watch.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Kiara birthday special: Films in which you'll see her next

Latest News

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Tai Tzu-ying beats PV Sindhu in semi-final

Sports

Netflix renews 'Sweet Tooth' for Season 2; storyline revealed?

Entertainment

Will give my best to win Olympic medal: Kamalpreet

Sports

Here's how to use Low Power Mode on your Mac

Technology

Is George Clooney's wife Amal pregnant with twins? Representative responds

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

Kiara birthday special: Films in which you'll see her next

Entertainment

Lionsgate Play to premiere 60 exclusive titles in India

Entertainment

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season eight trailer: Crisis, chaos, and emotional drive

Entertainment

Pratyusha Banerjee's parents facing dire financial crunch fighting for justice

Entertainment

'Bell Bottom': Akshay Kumar announces theatrical release on August 19

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Emma Stone News

'Cruella 2' is happening at Disney, will Emma Stone return?

Entertainment

Emma Stone welcomes first child with husband Dave McCary: Report

Entertainment

Emma Stone stuns in new 'Cruella' poster

Entertainment

Five interesting facts about Golden Retrievers you should know

Lifestyle

Which films can be expected from the rest of 2019?

Entertainment
Trending Topics