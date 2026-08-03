Pranit More returns to stage after ₹370 biryani row
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Pranit More recently performed his first live show after the infamous ₹370 biryani controversy. The incident occurred earlier this year when a video from one of his crowd-work sets went viral. In it, an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, made a deeply misogynistic comment implying that spending ₹370 on chicken biryani during a date entitled him to physical intimacy. This remark sparked outrage online, with many criticizing More for not calling out the comment during the show.
Emotional address
'I wondered if they'd accept me...'
In a leaked clip from his recent live show, More can be seen addressing the controversy and thanking his supporters.
The video is reportedly from his Georgia show on June 14, just days after the incident.
He said, "Jab main stage pe aaya to mujhe laga ki kya ye log mujhe accept karenge. Mujhe bohot hi accha laga ki tum log bohot supportive the jo bhi cheezein huin uske baad bhi."
Career reflection
More said he got into stand-up to bring joy
The comedian further said, "Itni saari cheezein ho gayin. Dekho maine standup chalu hi isliye nahi kiya tha ki paise aayenge ya famous hone ke liye. Main jo job karta tha uske baad main standup me aaya kyunki isse mujhe khushi milti hai."
"Aur ye jab nahi hota to thoda bura to lagta hai."
Parental guidance
More thanked the audience for their support
Recalling his mother's advice, More said she told him just one thing: he had made a mistake and apologized, and his behavior would show it.
He got emotional again while thanking the audience for giving him another chance.
"So thanks a lot mujhe fir se chance dene ke liye. Bohot show kiye hain maine. Ye show aur tum log mujhe humesha yaad rahoge."
Twitter Post
Here's what More said
This Clip Is from his Georgia Show (14th June)#PranitMore pic.twitter.com/NtTHGUhkB0— Supreme (@DarshanShi67146) July 30, 2026
Controversy fallout
The infamous ₹370 biryani controversy
The ₹370 biryani controversy had serious repercussions.
Jangra reportedly lost his job, the National Commission for Women (NCW) intervened, and police registered multiple FIRs.
More publicly apologized for not shutting down the derogatory remarks and admitted a major lapse in judgment for giving them a platform.