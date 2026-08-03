Pranit More returns to stage after ₹370 biryani row

In a leaked clip from his recent live show, More can be seen addressing the controversy and thanking his supporters.

The video is reportedly from his Georgia show on June 14, just days after the incident.

He said, "Jab main stage pe aaya to mujhe laga ki kya ye log mujhe accept karenge. Mujhe bohot hi accha laga ki tum log bohot supportive the jo bhi cheezein huin uske baad bhi."