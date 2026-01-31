Emraan Hashmi's 'Taskaree' tops Netflix's non-English chart: Here's why
"Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web," a Hindi crime thriller starring Emraan Hashmi, just made history as the first Indian series to hit #1 on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV chart.
Released January 14, 2026, it's grabbing attention worldwide.
'Taskaree' vs. other global hits
In its debut week, "Taskaree" pulled in 5.4 million views—more than big names like "Jujutsu Kaisen S3" and "Can This Love Be Translated?"
It topped charts in nine countries and landed in the Top 10 for 23 more.
Not bad for a story about Mumbai customs officers taking on an international smuggling ring.
Why you should watch 'Taskaree'
The show's mix of real-life inspired drama and high-stakes action seems to connect across borders.
As creator Neeraj Pandey puts it, stories rooted in reality resonate with people outside India as well.
If you're into gripping crime thrillers with a fresh perspective, this one might be worth your next binge.