Eric Dane misses ALS gala due to health struggles Entertainment Jan 26, 2026

Eric Dane, known for his Hollywood roles, couldn't make it to the ALS Network's Champions for Cures and Care Gala on Jan. 24, 2026.

He was set to receive the Advocate of the Year Award, but as an ALS Network spokesperson shared, "The ALS Network has been informed that Eric Dane had hoped to join us this evening to accept his Advocate of the Year Award, but due to the physical realities of ALS, he is not well enough to attend,".