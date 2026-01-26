Eric Dane misses ALS gala due to health struggles
Eric Dane, known for his Hollywood roles, couldn't make it to the ALS Network's Champions for Cures and Care Gala on Jan. 24, 2026.
He was set to receive the Advocate of the Year Award, but as an ALS Network spokesperson shared, "The ALS Network has been informed that Eric Dane had hoped to join us this evening to accept his Advocate of the Year Award, but due to the physical realities of ALS, he is not well enough to attend,".
Living with ALS: What's going on?
Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.
The disease quickly affects movement, speech, and even breathing—there's no cure yet.
It can progress fast; Dane now uses a wheelchair because of it.
Still fighting for awareness
Even with these challenges, Dane has stayed vocal about supporting research and pushing for better care.
In September 2025 the ALS Network announced Dane would receive the Advocate of the Year Award.
Dane said his family is his "priority" during a virtual panel with I AM ALS in December 2025.
At the Jan. 24, 2026 gala, Broadway actor Aaron Lazar accepted Dane's award on his behalf.