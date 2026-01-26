Esha Deol brings Deol family together at 'Border 2' screening
Entertainment
Esha Deol hosted a special screening of Border 2 in Mumbai, and it turned into a rare public reunion for the Deol siblings.
Esha and Ahana were seen warmly chatting and posing with their half-brother Sunny Deol, which was seen by some as a show of support amid recent rumors about family tensions after Dharmendra's passing.
Fans appreciated seeing the siblings share some genuine smiles together.
'Border 2' is a box office winner
The film itself has been on fire since its January 23 release, already crossing ₹100 crore at the box office.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features an ensemble cast with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sunny Deol in a leading role.