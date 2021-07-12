Home / News / Entertainment News / Esha Deol Takhtani turns producer with film 'Ek Duaa'
Esha Deol Takhtani turns producer with film 'Ek Duaa'

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 12:21 pm
The actor said she decided to turn producer as she connected deeply with the film's script

Actor Esha Deol Takhtani on Monday announced she is set to star in the upcoming film Ek Duaa, which would also mark her production debut. Directed by Ramkamal Mukherjee, the film will be backed by Esha and her businessman-husband, Bharat Takhtani, under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF). Esha said she decided to turn producer as she connected deeply with the film's script.

Felt a deeper connect with the film's script: Esha

"When I was approached with Ek Duaa as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too," Esha said in a statement. "It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners," she said.

Esha took a sabbatical from work after her marriage to Takhtani in 2012. The couple has two daughters. The 39-year-old actor said Ek Duaa aligned with the kind of work she was hungry to do.

"Over the past few years, I have been busy taking care of my two daughters, who are truly a blessing for me," she said. "Now that they have grown up a bit and some very interesting projects are being offered to me, I thought it was the right time for me to face the camera once again," she added.

Ek Duaa, co-produced by Venky's and Assorted Motion Pictures, will premiere soon on the streaming platform Voot Select. Apart from the film, Esha will also be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar VIP crime-drama series Rudra - The Edge of Darkness starring Ajay Devgn.

