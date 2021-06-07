Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with Australia-based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi

The couple got married on May 15 in Brisbane, Australia

Actor-model Evelyn Sharma on Monday revealed she has tied the knot with Australia-based dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony. The couple got married on May 15 in Brisbane, Australia, after being engaged for over a year. The Frankfurt-born actor, best known for films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Saaho, and Yaariyan, said the couple opted for low-key nuptials due to the pandemic.

Statement

We wanted to keep things simple: Tushaan

"We started our wedding celebrations with the legal ceremony and it was perfect. We would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us," said Evelyn. They did not want to draw a lot of attention to themselves in times like this but wanted to keep things simple, Tushaan added.

Details

They were engaged for over a year and a half

"We've been engaged for over a year and a half and it was time to make our love and commitment official to the world," he said. Evelyn also posted pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram page, where she was seen wearing a vintage lace gown while Tushaan wore a deep blue suit.

Instagram Post

You can view the Instagram post here

Reception

The couple will host a reception soon

The couple will host a reception for their friends and family soon. "We hope very soon we will be able to host a big wedding reception and all our family and friends will celebrate our love with us. For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India," they further said.