Exclusive: 'Animal' actor Saurabh Sachdeva joins 'Don't Trouble The Trouble'
Entertainment
Saurabh Sachdeva, an acting coach and performer whose credits include Animal, Manmarziyaan, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Taish, Vadh, Jaane Jaan, Dhadak 2, Eko and Baaghi 4, is now part of the Telugu fantasy adventure Don't Trouble The Trouble.
Directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by S.S. Rajamouli, the film features Fahadh Faasil as an unlikely hero and brings together producers from Baahubali.
Onlookers excited to see Sachdeva and Faasil together
Fans are buzzing after Sachdeva's casting was revealed on Instagram, with crowds even showing up on set in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse—Faasil stepped out to greet them, making the moment extra special.
Plus, both he and Faasil are on a roll with multiple regional projects right now, so this collaboration is getting a lot of attention.