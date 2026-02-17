Exclusive: 'Animal' actor Saurabh Sachdeva joins 'Don't Trouble The Trouble'

Onlookers excited to see Sachdeva and Faasil together

Fans are buzzing after Sachdeva's casting was revealed on Instagram, with crowds even showing up on set in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse—Faasil stepped out to greet them, making the moment extra special.

Plus, both he and Faasil are on a roll with multiple regional projects right now, so this collaboration is getting a lot of attention.