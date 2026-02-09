Exclusive: Why Arijit Singh's retiring from playback singing is important
Arijit Singh, one of Bollywood's most loved voices, just announced he's retiring from playback singing.
On January 27, he shared on Instagram that he won't be taking new film songs and wants to focus on making music independently.
Music producer Meghdut Roy Chowdhury met Arijit backstage in Kolkata and offered some heartfelt insight into why Arijit made this move.
Not a financial decision, says Chowdhury
Chowdhury explained that Arijit isn't quitting for money or fame—he simply wants to make music on his own terms.
Chowdhury said maybe that's why he's stepped away from playback and pandering to labels and their whims and fancies, adding that Arijit seems eager to return to his roots and perform songs he truly believes in.
Arijit will wrap up existing commitments before making this shift
Arijit will finish up any existing commitments before fully switching gears to independent projects.
He recently dropped the independent single, "Into You," credited to Salim-Sulaiman and Ananya Sharma, and performed live with Anoushka Shankar and Bickram Ghosh—showing fans a more personal side of his artistry.