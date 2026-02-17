Exclusive: Yogesh Deshpande to make Bollywood debut
Entertainment
After years in advertising and regional cinema, Yogesh Deshpande is making his Bollywood debut.
His new film, set in Konkan, will explore the human impact of the digital divide and is driven by a strong female protagonist.
Casting is happening now and filming kicks off soon.
The director has over 100 ad films to his credit
Deshpande isn't new to storytelling—he's directed over 100 ads and earned international praise for films like Swaragandharvaa Sudhir Phadke.
With his focus on real issues and strong regional roots, his first Hindi film is currently in pre-production and scheduled to go on floors in the coming months.