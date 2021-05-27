How much did 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' actors charge for the reunion episode?

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 27, 2021, 07:45 pm

Special moments from the 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion

The much-anticipated F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion episode finally premiered on ZEE5 in India. Fans saw their favorite characters Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Ross (David Schwimmer), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Monica (Courteney Cox), and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) come together once again for a fun and special night. Here are some exciting moments from the reunion, including how much they got paid for the episode!

Money

The cast made over millions for their reunion appearance

According to various media reports, each of the six cast members was paid somewhere between $2.5 million to $4 million for the reunion episode. In Indian rates, it translates to an amount of Rs. 18 crore to Rs 30 crore for each actor. Considering inflation and the $1 million salary for the last two seasons, the above numbers seem quite deserving.

Crush

Ross and Rachel were crushing in real life too

The chemistry between Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) was remarkable right from the beginning. In the reunion episode, both actors actually agreed to having a crush on each other since Season one. However, they said that they never acted on their feelings, as the whole time Schwimmer and Aniston were in separate relationships. Now, you know why their romance seemed so real!

Moments

Fun celebrity moments that stood out during the reunion

Korean boy band BTS appeared on video, and shared their story of how they actually learned English by watching the show. England football star David Beckham, during the special episode, said that he relates the most to Monica, because he is also a clean freak. Activist Malala Yousafzai narrated that one of her favorite characters was Joey, as his scenes always made her laugh.

Fashion

The fashion show that had everyone in splits

We also saw an amazing fashion show, where a few celebrities wore costumes from the show. Justin Bieber modeled Spudnik, Ross' punny potato costume. Model Cara Delevingne wore two separate outfits - Rachel's wedding dress with a cheeky twist, as well as the super famous Holiday Armadillo. Cindy Crawford graciously slipped into the leather pants worn by Ross in one of the episodes.