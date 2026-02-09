'Fake, gold digger': 'BB' contestant Bhavya Singh slams Divyaa Agarwal Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Things got heated on The 50 when Bhavya Singh called Divyaa Agarwal a "gold digger," claimed she lives apart from her husband Apurva Padgaonkar, and accused her of being "fake" and using PR and pap spotting to get noticed in Mumbai.

Team Agarwal quickly pushed back, calling these comments "deeply uncalled for and unethical."