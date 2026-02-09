'Fake, gold digger': 'BB' contestant Bhavya Singh slams Divyaa Agarwal
Things got heated on The 50 when Bhavya Singh called Divyaa Agarwal a "gold digger," claimed she lives apart from her husband Apurva Padgaonkar, and accused her of being "fake" and using PR and pap spotting to get noticed in Mumbai.
Team Agarwal quickly pushed back, calling these comments "deeply uncalled for and unethical."
What exactly happened?
The drama started during the "Bail and Buddhi" task after Agarwal allegedly insulted Archana Gautam's intelligence, upsetting Singh—who was actually Archana's ally.
Tension grew after a spat over tissues in the washroom, leading to Singh's personal attacks during a heated argument.
Team Agarwal pushes back
In their statement, Team Agarwal said the show is about strength and strategy—not contestants' personal lives.
They added that making such claims just shows intent to hurt, not any real truth.